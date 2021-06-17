Phnom Penh: An unidentified welder fell from the sixth floor of a condominium building and died instantly on June 17, 2021, on Street 376 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

People living near the condominium building said the victim was Sen Vibol, a 20-year-old Cambodian man.

According to a security guard at the scene, he saw a man go up the building to weld, and fell from the newly built 6th floor of the condominium and died at the scene. The security guards at the condominium immediately ran to tell local authorities.

Police confirmed that the man had died, and cooperated with the Office of Forensic Technician of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner. According to the conclusion of Mr. Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, a doctor at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, cause of death was from a fall. The body was handed over to relatives for traditional rites. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]