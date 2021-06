Phnom Penh: Due to replacing equipment and dismantling network lines to make way for road widening work, some areas in Phnom Penh will experience power cuts at the following times:



Thursday, June 17, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Prek Pnov: Fire area No. 62166, 82764, 93352, located in Sangkat Prek Pnov (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Khan Dangkor: No. 62189, 93227 is located in Sangkat Cheung Ek (Toul Tompong Branch).



3-Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey (O Bek Kam Branch)

4-Khan Por Senchey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I (KT)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: area No. 61924 located in Sangkat Toul Sangke II (Wat Phnom Branch W).

2- Khan Po Sen Chey: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Kakap I = Sangkat Kakap (Toul Pong Branch and Odem Branch T)

3-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor = Sangkat Prey Sar (Toul Pong F)

4-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: No. PT 411 located in Sangkat Takhmao (Chak Angre Branch).

Friday, June 18, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:



1-Khan Prek Nnov: area No. 6876, 92035 located in Sangkat Prek Pnov (Wat Phnom Branch). Copy

2-Khan Meanchey: area No. 1665, 11715 in Chak Angre Leu commune. (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

3-Khan Sen Sok: area 52583 located in Sangkat O Bek Kam, including areas in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey = Sangkat Kork Khleang, Sangkat

Kraing Thnong (O Bek Kam Branch and O Dim Branch)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I = Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo (Wat Phnom Branch)

2- Khan Meanchey: Some areas located in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I = = Sangkat Steung Meanchey III (Toul Pong Branch)

3-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: Area No. PT 411 is located in Sangkat Takhmao (Chak Angre Branch).



Kandal Province: Some areas located in Kien Svay District = Leuk Dek District this

(Chak Angre Krom Branch).

Saturday, June 19, 2021 between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I = = Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Khan Chroy Changva: area No. 62812 is located in Sangkat Prek Leap (Wat Phnom Branch).

3-Khan Po Sen Chey: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I = Sangkat Choam II (Toul Pong branch)

4-Khan Dangkor: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar, Sangkat Choeung Ek (Toul Pong Branch).



Sunday, June 20, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Daun Penh: area No. PT 029 is located in Sangkat Wat Phnom (Wat Phnom Branch again).

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Chroy Changva: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Prek Leap = Sangkat Chroy Changvar (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Khan Meanchey: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I = Sangkat Steung Meanchey III (Toul Pong Branch)

3-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar, Sangkat Choeung Ek (Toul Pong Branch)

Kandal Province: Some areas located in Kien Svay District = Leuk Dek District (Chak Angre Krom Branch).

Ladies and Gentlemen, please be informed. EdC apologize for any inconvenience caused to power supply to some customers during local repairs.

*Please not these times/dates/areas are liable to change