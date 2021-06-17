Phnom Penh: Despite the request from the private sector to open private schools, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports announced that both public and private schools will continue to be closed due to COVID-19.

Ros Sovacha, of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, said on June 17, 2021 that the Ministry of Education welcomes and thanks cooperation from relevant ministries and institutions, private sector development partners, especially parents, students and local authorities to contribute to the promotion of quality education in the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports is committed to continuing to suspend public and private educational institutions throughout the country (and) continuing to monitor and evaluate the status of events,” he said.

In the future, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports encourages all stakeholders, especially educators, parents and students to continue to implement the three protective measures. He added that public and private educational institutions must continue to teach and learn remotely and online in line with the new life path of the education sector. .

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has already issued guidelines on distance and electronic teaching and learning for Public primary and secondary schools, academic year 2020-2021.

He added that the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will issue guidelines on distance and electronic teaching for private institutions, and encourages private education providers, private education recipients and parties Involved to continue to discuss, negotiate and find appropriate solutions with a high level of understanding and mutual concessions. At the same time, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports adheres to the principles of the government.

Dr. Heng Vanda, Chairman of the Board of the Cambodian Higher Education Association and Director of Vanda Institute on 16 June, submitted a 7 point proposal to the Ministry of Education to help solve the issue, including:

1. Request for reopening of schools in higher education and k-12 classes with the responsibility of each school In accordance with the principles, standards, hygiene measures set by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports- and request to set the date for national exams.

2. Request to close only places with COVID-19. Any suspected classes/ locations, then the ministry should close the whole school at once.



3. The request for full immunization for students and private educators, especially for students and educators in the provinces to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, who can be vaccinated at the school location directly.

4. Request of the National Bank of Cambodia to reduce interest rates, especially to reduce interest rates on private banks so that private educational institutions can request deferred repayments.



5. Request to suspend the payment of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and be able to receive the benefits provided by the NSSF as usual.



6. A request to increase the speed of the Internet for the education sector by requesting the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications to better respond to students’ use of online learning.

7. Request to suspend the withholding tax on the salary of private education educators, if possible, to be reduced to 6 months.

At the same time, Dr. Heng Vanda also mentioned around the current operation of private educational institutions in Cambodia are deteriorating. Very because of the financial crisis. Therefore, he asked the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to reopen the school as soon as possible.

He said that if the Ministry of Education does not reopen schools, private educational institutions will be forced to lay off staff because they can no longer afford to pay salaries. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]