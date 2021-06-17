Takeo: Police from Kirivong District Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with Preah Bat Choan Chum Administrative Police Station, cracked down on and burned more illegal marijuana plants in Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district (AKA The Green Triangle).

The raid took place at 13:10 on June 16, 2021 at four illegal marijuana plantations in an area of ​​942 square meters. The plants were destroyed, along with three reservoirs, but no arrests were made.

It should be noted that the Kirivong district police force has been cracking down on illegal marijuana plantations in many places, but there seems to be no decrease in the number of farmers in the mountains.