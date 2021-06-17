Phnom Penh: A drunk Chinese man drove a car at high speed and hit an Indian tricycle behind a truck and a container truck causing damage and injuring the tricycle driver at 9:30 pm on June 16, 2021 in front of Sovannaphum School along National Road 4 in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Sen Chey Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white Indian tricycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1GR-4603 traveling from west to east at medium speed. The tricycle slowed down while a container truck was crossing the road in front of the entrance to Sovannaphum School.

A Chinese man, who was drunk and speeding, oversteered and hit an Indian tricycle from behind, pushing it against the container truck, causing almost complete damage to the tricycle and seriously injuring the tricycle driver. Another Chinese man arrived at the scene and mediated with the victim, but the Chinese driver became violent and attacked a journalist and tried to take the journalist’s phone. The police then intervened.



After the incident, the local authorities allowed the two parties to mediate for an hour before the agreement was reached, with the car side paying $1,650 to the tricycle party to end the incident at the scene. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]