Takeo Province: A clinic named “Angkor Pich Chambok Maternity and Maternity Hospital” located in Seiha Village, Chambok Commune, Bati District, Takeo Province has been temporarily closed by the Takeo Provincial Administration from 9 am on June 15, 2021, until further notice, after a COVID positive woman fled a quarantine center and went to be treated at the above hospital.

At 23:15 pm on June 14, 2021, the Bati District Administrative Unity Force led a team which arrested the woman.

Ron Ran, a 41-year-old woman from Trapeang Kiep village, Trapeang Krasang commune, was taken back to Takeo Provincial Referral Hospital after fleeing from the Quarantine Center in the province. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]