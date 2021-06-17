Koh Kong Province: According to a source from the Koh Kong Provincial Criminal Bureau forces conducted a crackdown on two Chinese nationals distributing Sinovac vaccine at L Y P group company, Cham Yeam village, Pak Klang commune, Mondul Seima district, Koh Kong province, at 4 pm on June 16.

According to the source, the two Chinese suspects are: Li Changqing, a 53-year-old Chinese man, and Huang Zhongwer, a 42-year-old Chinese man living in the village-commune where the incident took place.

During the operation, special forces seized the following items: a Prius car with license plate number 2AW 4072, gray, 65 bottles of Sinovac vaccine, 1 bottle of foam, 45 syringes, 11 packs of cotton swabs, 3 pairs of gloves and 3 bottles of alcohol.

After arresting the above suspects, the specialized forces are following the procedure to send them to the provincial court for legal action. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]