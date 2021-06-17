Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 17 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 625 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 705 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 34 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 591 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 39,462 (with 33 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Thom: 15, Prey Veng: 55, Koh Kong: 68, Pailin: 6, Mondulkiri: 15, Battambang: 19, Kampot: 49, Preah Vihear: 2

This brings the total number of cases to around 40,782 cases with 35,030 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 380. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim of XLConsulting