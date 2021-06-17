Phnom Penh: On June 17, 2021, the medical team found 39 positive cases of COVID-19 disease in monks and students living in Wat Changkran Ta Prohm, also known as Wat Stung Meanchey out of a total of 373 people who took the sample.

After a positive COVID-19 test result, the 39 monks and their accomplices were taken by medical team to a center. Separately, the monks and those who passed the sample test and did not have a positive result are required to perform 14 days isolation inside the pagoda.

According to the Stung Meanchey 1 Sangkat Authority, first, an chief monk in the pagoda died, and after the medical team did a test, which was positive for COVID-19. A few days later, another monk was also tested positive.

Then the authorities cordoned off the entire pagoda site by locking the pagoda gates and requiring all those involved in the pagoda to take samples. AREY