Siem Reap Province: The Siem Reap Provincial Administration has decided to temporarily suspend the sale of all types of alcohol and all gatherings where alcohol is consumed in Siem Reap to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is in immediate effect from the date of this decision until a new decision is issued.

Companies, distributors, hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, cafes, public markets, supermarkets, , boutiques, food stalls, cafes, businesses, service stations and all kinds of shops have been ordered to temporarily suspend the sale of all kinds of alcohol in Siem Reap.

Gatherings between different households, along with other places for drinking and playing loudspeakers, singing and dancing are also forbidden.

Individuals or managers, traders, citizens and the public who do not follow the rules stated in Article 1 and Article 2 of this decision face fines and punishment’s in accordance with legal procedures and legal documents in force.