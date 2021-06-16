Kampot: Video footage apparently taken this afternoon in Kampot shows a shirtless American male get angry with a shop keeper and throw around stock. From the footage, it appears that the shop owner had refused to sell the man water, causing him to fly into a rage.

It was quickly reported on social media that the man, who has not yet been identified was arrested soon after.

Updates sure to follow.

UPDATE: Unofficially identified as American national been identified as AARON DENNIS ADAIR.