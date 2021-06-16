Pailin: City Authorities Detained 6 suspects and a seized a large number of Yama tablets and packets of methamphetamine.

According to the report, Colonel Yem Sarith, Pailin City Police Inspector, led the anti-drug planning force of Pailin City Police Inspectorate in cooperation with Rattanak Mondul District Police Inspectorate in a crackdown on trafficking, storage and illegal use drugs in front of a Chinese factory in Ta Krok village, Treng commune, Rattanak Mondul district, Battambang province.

Evidence included:

– 27 packs of substances (suspected to be meth) (13 were big packs)

– 339 red WY ‘Yama/Yaba’ tablets

– 2 sets of drug scales

– 7 mobile phones

– 1 bottle for smoking drugs

– 2 homemade guns.

The suspects, along with exhibits, were detained at the Pailin City Police Inspectorate to build a procedural case. MCPN