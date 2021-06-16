Phnom Penh: A man driving a Mazda BT-50 ‘Thunder’ lost control and hit the railing of the Cambodia-China Friendship Bridge in Chroy Changvar, causing severe damage to the front of the car and to the railing of the bridge, but there were no injuries

The incident happened at 2:30 pm on June 16, 2021 at the four-faced Brahma roundabout in Chroy Changvar commune, Chroy Changvar district.

Witnesses said that prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a white Mazda pick-up with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-4287 along National Road 6A in the direction from Prek Leap, Chroy Changvar district to Phnom Penh.

After the incident, the police arrested the car owner, and called a towing crane to take the vehicle for storage at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office to settle the issue of compensation for causing damage to public property belonging to the state. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]