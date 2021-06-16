Preah Vihear: Forces from the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on cross-border drug trafficking, arresting two Laotians and confiscating nearly 5 of drugs.

According to the Anti-Drug Department, on June 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM Special Forces of the Department of Anti-Drug Crime (A1) launched an operation led by Mr. Major General In Song, Deputy Director of the Department, with the participation of the specialized force of Preah Vihear Provincial Police. Kampong Sralao Police Force of Border Guard Battalion 105.

The two suspects were anmed as MOUAN VORLABOUD, male, 37 years old, and Keo Tha, male, 37 years old, both from Laos.

5 large packages of methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 4 kg 988.84 grams and means of transportation one motor boat were seized.