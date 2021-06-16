Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 16 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 693 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 754 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 7 deaths were reported.

At least 33 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 660 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 38,871 (with 33 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Svay Rieng: 31, Siem Reap: 12, Battambang: 7 (2 from Thailand), Preah Vihear: 6, Oddar Meanchey: 7, Prey Veng: 56, Banteay Meanchey: 45, Koh Kong: 62, Kampong Thom: 27

This brings the total number of cases to around 40,157 cases with 34,325 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 7 to 368. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim of XLConsulting