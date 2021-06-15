Kandal Province: A married couple named Choy Chhay Lim, male, 38 years old, and Samreth Chan, female, 36 years old residing in Koki Thom 2 village, Koki Thom commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province were stabbed over a debt.

On June 13, 2021, the suspect who was named as Bin Thida, male, 27 years old, living in the same village, took his wife Nou Chanthorn, a 48-year-old Cambodian woman from the same commune to go to the village to collect money owed by the victims. The couple replied that they had no money, and were waiting for June 25, 2021 to pay it back.

Immediately, Bin Thida called Choy Chhay Lim, to come closer to him and then pulled out a paring knife from his backpack and cut the victim in the middle of his head. He required 4 stitches. Samreth Chan, the victim’s wife, was then cut on the back of her head, the wound requiring 7 stitches. The suspect then fled.



The two victimsare being treated for injuries at the health center in Koki Thom commune.

At 4:20 pm on June 14, 2021, the Kien Svay District Judicial Police Force, in cooperation with the Koki Thom Administrative Police Station, arrested Bin Thida, who confessed. He was sent to the Kien Svay District Police Inspectorate for further investigation. AREY