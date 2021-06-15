Environment FEATURED Latest 

Another Dead Dolphon Found In Stung Treng

Stung Treng Province : A dead river dolphin was found on June 14, 2021, at Anlong Svay village, Preah Rumkel commune Borey O’Svay Sen Chey district.

The dolphin, which weighed around 180 kilograms, is suspected to have died as a result of criminals using illegal fishing gear. However, the exact cause of death of this rare freshwater dolphin has not been confirmed.

This follows the death of another 100 kg dolphin on April 22, 2021, which died and was found floating in the same area.

