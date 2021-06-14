Siem Reap: A foreigner has been sent to court by the Siem Reap Provincial Police on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, according toColonel Chea Heng, director of the Siem Reap Provincial Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Police Office.

The suspect, named as Xavier Vincent G, 51, is a Belgian national staying in Phum Thmey, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City, was arrested and prepared for court on the morning of June 13, 2021.

Colonel Chea Heng said that on June 10, 2020, three women living in Chong Kaosou Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, who were the mothers of four girls, filed a complaint against the Belgian.

Police interviewed the four girls, who said the foreigner called them to his home in Phum Thmey, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, and he bought an OPPO phone and paid $ 10 to $ 100 to engage in sexual activity.

Colonel Chea Heng added that after receiving the answer from the girl victims, he reported to the prosecutor for a preliminary investigation order on June 11, 2021 and summoned the foreigner for questioning. The Belgian admitted that he knew the four child victims and used to buy them mobile phones, give them money, buy them cakes and take them for a walk to Phnom Kulen, but stated he did not violate them in any way. AKP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]