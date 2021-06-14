Koh Kong: Notice of traffic jams on National Road 48 at km 154 + 350

The Department of Public Works and Transport of Koh Kong Province informs the public that National Road No. 48 at km 154 + 350 in Neang Kok village, Pak Klang commune, district Mondul Seima, Koh Kong Province was damaged and collapsed due to heavy rain.



The link makes it difficult for both small and large vehicles to pass through, especially for people traveling.



Koh Kong Provincial Department of Public Works and Transport has closed part of the road for repairs, which will cause traffic disruption from June 14, 2021 onwards.