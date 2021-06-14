Phnom Penh: A Camry Hybrid car drove at speed and hit a paved divider (*funnily enough called a ‘pig nose’ in Khmer, as opposed to ‘dragon’s head’ for the yellow and b;ack concrete), causing severe damage to the car at 23:00 on June 12, 2021, along Monivong Blvd in Phsar Doeum Thkov Sangkat, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. The Camry Hybrid had license plate Phnom Penh 2F-6118.

According to sources, prior to the incident, the car was driven by a man traveling along Monivong Blvd. from west to east. The car hit the stone ‘pig’s nose’at high speed for an unknown reason, causing the front of the vehicle to severely damaged and breaking stones.

Immediately after the incident, the male driver opened the door and fled the scene. The vehicle was measured and dragged by the local police force to be stored at the Office of Land Traffic Police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commission, waiting to be handled accordingly. KPT