Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 14 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 542 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1109 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 13 deaths were reported.

At least 37 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 505 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 37,760 (with 44 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 36, Kampong Chma: 21, Prey Veng: 39,

This brings the total number of cases to around 38,969 cases with 32,967 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 13 to 348. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim of XLConsulting