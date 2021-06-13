Phnom Penh: A man drove a Mitsubishi Triton at high speed, was not careful and hit a concrete divider at the base of the Makara 5 flyover, causing severe damage at 11:40pm on June 12, 2021 along Russian Federation Blvd in Sangkat Phsar Depot 3, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, the black Triton car with license plate Phnom Penh 2H-8425, driven by a man, was traveling along the Russian Federation at high speed. As soon as it reached the scene, it hit the concrete divider, breaking one wheel.

After the incident, the owner of the car fled and left the car behind. The vehicle was taken to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Police to save for later handling. NKD