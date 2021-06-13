Kandal: The Information and Quick Reaction Team of Kandal Provincial Police would like to inform the public who use social media that some media outlets recently posted videos of a group of young people on motorbikes along National Road 21 in Sangkat Roka Khpos, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

Immediately after receiving this information, Major General Chhoeun Socheth, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner, ordered the relevant experts to search and identify the group of youths who were riding motorbikes which affected public order.

On June 13, 2021 traffic police office of the Provincial Police Office headed by Colonel Cheng Sam Oeun found on of the motorcycles in the video and a young man living in Phnom Penh.



The motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IP 2068- a Honda Dream C125 black, made in 2020, is owned by Rith Sophea and was taken by his son, Chhim Manut, male, 17 years old, a student in Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

According to the confession of the young man named Chhim Manut, he and about 20 of his party members and about 15 motorbikes, some of whom knew each other and some of whom did not, came to ride along National Road 21. In Roka Khpos commune, Takhmao city.

Authorities are continuing the process of identifying others- most from Phnom Penh who have been performing stunts on motorcycles in Takhmao.

Therefore, the public who use social media, please be informed. POST NEWS

