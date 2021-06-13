Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 13 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 468 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 636 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 15 deaths were reported.

At least 31 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 437 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 37,255 (with 44 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Oddar Meanchey: 9, Kampong Cham: 21, Siem Reap: 53, Prey Veng: 20

This brings the total number of cases to around 38,427 cases with 31,853 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 15 to 335. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.