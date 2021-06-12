Phnom Penh: On June 12, 2021, a male construction worker died while being transported to Calmette Hospital after hitting the wall of a house in Chip Mong Borey in Sangkat Chrang Chamres I, Khan Russey Keo.



The victim was named Soeung Makara, 34 years old, a construction worker, born in Thnal Keng village, Pong Ro commune, Taing Kork district, Kampong Thom province.



According to another colleague, 29-year-old Chetra, who worked with him, immediately after the accident, the construction manager took the victim to Calmette Hospital, but doctors confirmed that the victim had already died.

The manager then transported the body in a white Lexus car to be kept at Wat Prek Leap.

Authorities did not allow a ceremony at the pagoda, and took the body back to the scene for proper autopsy and testing for COVID-19 before a ceremony at the pagoda could take place. AREY