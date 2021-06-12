Bahrain: The Islamic Republic of Iran defeated Cambodia 10-0 in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 on Friday.

The win comes in the delayed second leg- the first leg in October 2019 ended 14:0 to Iran. Iran now have 15 points and are 2 points below Iraq – who beat Hong Kong later on Friday. The two rivals will play out for the top spot on June 15.

Cambodia, meanwhile, ended their campaign with just one point from all eight matches (a 1-1 draw against Hong Kong in September 2019).

The goals came thick an fast, including two converted penalties and an own goal from defender Sor Rotana.