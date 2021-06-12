Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 12 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 638 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 605 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 9 deaths were reported.

At least 44 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 594 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 36,818 (with 44 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 27

This brings the total number of cases to around 37,959 cases with 31,222 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 9 to 320. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.