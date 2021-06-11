Sihanoukville: Authorities issued the following notice:

Continuation of suspension of all types of alcohol for another 14 days from June 11 to June 24, 2021 in Preah Sihanouk province.



Due to the COVID 19 outbreak from the February 20 community event, in Sihanoukville, it has not yet been completely controlled and is spreading. To ensure the protection of the lives of the people, public health as well as social order, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration would like to recommend the following:



Continue to suspend the sale of all kinds of alcohol in Sihanoukville from June 11 until June 24, 2021

– All public markets, private markets and marts, as well as alcohol distribution depots in Sihanoukville must continue to suspend the sale and distribution of all types of alcohol

– All restaurants, cafes, food stalls, cafes, beverage businesses, food and beverage businesses and vendors of all types of alcohol must continue to suspend all alcohol services customers for an additional 14 days. In the event that the people, market managers, company managers or distributors, shop owners, shopkeepers, as well as business owners involved in the sale of alcohol as described above do not follow these instructions, they shall receive administrative and legal measures without any exceptions.