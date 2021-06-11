Phnom Penh: A man took off his shirt and shorts and ran to attack Central Hospital, hitting a police officer, causing him injuries .



The incident caused a surprise at 12:30 AM on June 11, 2021 along the corner of Street 154 And Street 53 outside Central Hospital in Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh.

Sources from staff working at Central Hospital said that before the incident, the unidentified man took off his shirt, wearing only his shorts and began chasing people, lashing our and throwing stones before he ran ran into the hospital. The staff at the hospital stopped him and took the rope- restraining him and tying up his hands and feet so that the man could not run away.

The man, who is suspected of being a drug addict, claimed he went to look for his relatives in the hospital.

Shortly after the incident, local police arrived to arrest him, but the man attacked the,. Fortunately, no serious injuries where sustained, but one officer was hit in the face, causing swelling on one side.



Local authorities detained the man and took him to the Phsar Thmei 3 Police Administration Post for legal procedures. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]