Kampong Chhnang Province: A gun maker was arrested after making a gun from wood for shooting live ammunition. The arrest took place on June 11, 2021 in Tamol Leu village, Koh Vat Thkov commune, Choul Kiri district, Kampong Chhnang province.

According to the police, the same man was arrested by the police was named Kong Savin, male, 34 years old, living in Kha Leu commune.



Authorities said the arrest of the suspect came after residents reported that he was producing weapons- a modified wooden gun that can use real bullets that can cause harm to others or used with malicious intent.



During the arrest, the police confiscated the firearm along with 20 AK and 7 M16 bullets.



The suspect is currently being processed by the specialized force of the Chulkiri District Police Inspectorate and sent to the provincial police for further action. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]