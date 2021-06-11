Siem Reap: On June 10, 2021, a fire broke out in Banteay Chas village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap city, at 3:28 pm, and was extinguished at 4:40 am. An old wooden house measuring 5 × 5 meters was completely damaged and the blaze spread to 3 other houses:

A house selling construction materials of Mohaleap brand owned by Vanh Sok Leakena, female, 30 years old. Fire damaged the back wall and the ceiling- about 30% of the house was affected.

A house of Ear Som Thearoth, 40 years old, male-the back wall and water supply network were damaged by about 10%.

The third house owned by Tan Pheng, 44 years old, a man living in Canada, is rented to a bank. 30% damage was reported to the east wall of the house.

The fire was reportedly started by Bo Sotheary, a 35-year-old female with an unspecified address, who has a mental illness and set fire to the kitchen in the house of Seng Huot, 63, a motorcycle dealer.

Two provincial vehicles with 40,000 liters of water, three military vehicles using 15,000 liters of water and two Apsara Authority vehicles with 14,000 liters of water were called to tackle the blaze. POST NEWS