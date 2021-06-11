Phnom Penh: A Virak Buntham truck crashed into a motorcycle trailer, went up onto a central divider and hit a billboard.

The truck collided with the tuk-tuk trailer, causing a couple to be seriously injured who were taken by ambulance to hospital. The incident happened at 3:30 pm on June 11, 2021, along National Road 6 in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the victims were Piseth Kakkada, 34 years old, and his wife named Srey Mab, 33 years old, who live in Tuol Sangke, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, the couple was seen on a red Suzuki Smash V with a trailer with license plate Phnom Penh 1AU-6852 traveling along National Road 6. As they arrived at the scene, an orange Hyundai with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-3413 belonging to Vireak Buntham Company was speeding from behind. After hitting the couple, the truck then went onto the grassy dicider and hit a billboard post.

After the incident, the local authorities came down to measure the scene vehicle and took the tuk-tuk trailer together with the VET driver to the Chroy Changva District Police Inspector, waiting for a solution. KOH REPORT

*It has been 23 days since the last Virak Buntham traffic accident.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]