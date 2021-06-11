Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 11 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 655 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 810 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 49 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 606 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 36,224 (with 49 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 45, Prey Veng: 42, Kampong Cham: 38, Banteay Meanchey: 37

This brings the total number of cases to around 37,321 cases with 30,617 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 311. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim