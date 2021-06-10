Phnom Penh: The Anti-Drug Department cracked down on 3 drug trafficking cases, arrested 4 suspects and confiscated nearly 4 kg of drugs in Phnom Penh, following the orders of His Excellency General Neth Savoeun, National Police Commissioner and His Excellency Gen. Mak Chito, Deputy Commissioner General for Drug Crimes under the direct command of Lt. Gen. Lek Vannak, Director of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes.

Case 1: On June 4, 2021, at 20:30, the specialized force (A6) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crime led by Major General Horm Kunthy, with the coordination of Mr. Vong Savath, Prosecutor Deputy of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court opened an investigation to crack down on drug trafficking cases at a rented house in Po Prok village, Sangkat Kakap, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. As a result, suspects: Seng Sinuon, alias Malis, female, 32 years old, and Ouk Thi, male, 37 years old were detained. Methamphetamine (ICE) with a net weight of 1587.84g was seized.

Case 2: On 7 June 2021 at 01:05 the Special Forces (A11) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crime led by Brigadier General Am Socheat and Brigadier General Bunnaroth conducted a search to crack down on drug trafficking cases in room 24 at Sambath Leap Guesthouse in Doeum Kor Village, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh. Suspect Sao Chetra, male, 29 years old was detained, along with a package suspected to be methamphetamine (ICE), equal to 993.49 g.

Case 3: On 7 June 2021 at 13:30, Special Forces (A5) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes led by Lt. Gen. San Sothy, Deputy Director of the Department and Lt. Col. Cheav Vanna Neay The Office (A5), with the coordination of Mr. Heng Pheng, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, conducted a search to crack down on drug trafficking cases at the base of the Stung Meanchey Bridge in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. Chea Thai Tam, male, 30 years old, was captured with a large package of methamphetamine (ICE) and 3 small packages, equal to 1294.39 g.

Currently, the suspects and evidence are to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure. ANTI DRUG DEP

