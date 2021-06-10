Phnom Penh: Police of the Anti-Drug Department at around 1 am on June 10, 2021 cracked down on drug trafficking in a condominium in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changvar. A gunman opened fire on police, injuring an officer who was taken to hospital.

According to sources from the Anti-Drug Department, forces from the Anti-Drug Department A3 and A10 raided the 13th floor of the condominium on Keo Chenda Road, Chroy Changvar commune, Chroy Changvar district.

During the operation, suspects fired AK rifles and pistols at the Anti-Drug Department, injuring a police officer. The force transported the victim to the hospital immediately.



It appears the gunmen escaped as Anti-Drug Department forces entered the scene.The Anti-Drug Department, in cooperation with the Chroy Changva District Police Inspectorate, have began conducting further research and investigation around the scene to catch the perpetrators, and bring them to justice. NKD

