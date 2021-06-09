Phnom Penh: A man drove a Camry at high speed, swerved up the side of the road and hit a bus stop and traffic light pole, causing serious damage. The driver of the car then fled the scene.

The accident happened at 1:30 AM on June 9, 2021, along the Russian Federation, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a Camry Hybrid with license plate Phnom Penh 2-AX 5549 driven by a man traveling along the Russian Federation from west to east at high speed. When arriving at the scene, he swerved on the side of the road and then crashed into the bus stop.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and inspected the scene and contacted the municipal traffic department to measure and craned the vehicle away to be stored at the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner waiting for the matter to be resolved. POST NEWS