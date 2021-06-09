Preah Sihanouk: A car collided with a train on the morning of June 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM in O Tracheak Chet village, Samrong commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province on the railway tracks.

The accident was caused by a silver Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2Q-6552, heading from south to north, driven by Cheang Ny, male, 52 years old.

At the scene, the car crossed the railway tracks while a train was coming along from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville. The train driver was Nong Kimleng, male, 61 years old, currently living in Phnom Penh.

The accident caused Cheang Ny, the driver of the car, slight injuries. He was sent for treatment in Sihanoukville, while the car was kept at the Prey Nob District Police Inspectorate. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]