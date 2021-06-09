Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 9 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 729 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 398 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 58 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 671 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 35,238 (with 58 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Banteay Meanchey: 36, Kampong Thom: 18, Oddar Meanchey: 6, Prey Veng: 8, Siem Reap: 20

This brings the total number of cases to around 36,240 cases with 29,047 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 289. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

