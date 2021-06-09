Prey Veng Province: It is reported that at 19:30 on June 8, the Peam Ro District Gendarmerie Force cooperated with the officers of Prey Veng Customs who Intercepted a van with License Plate Phnom Penh 2AK 3057 on National Road No. 1 at Village 2, Prek Khsay Commune (B), Peam Ro District, Prey Veng Province.

Brigadier General Chhuon Rithy, Commander of the Peam Ro District Gendarmerie, said that after arresting the driver of the vehicle, officers conducted a search, which turned up 4,680 smartphones without any tax documents.

The haul included:

768 iphone 12 (promax) mobile phones

94 iphone 12 mobile phones

684 iphone 11 (promax) mobile phones

1555 iphone 11 mobile phones

738 iphone (xsmax) mobile phones

679 iphone 7 (plus) mobile phones

162 iphone 7 mobile phones.

The Commander of the Peam Ro District Gendarmerie continued that the vehicle was driven by a man named Cam Ty, a 39-year-old living in Ang Kdoch village, Prey Koki commune, Chantrea district, Svay Rieng province. He intended to smuggle the phones to Vietnam from Svay Rieng province, but was arrested on arrival in Peam Ro district.

It should also be noted that immediately after the arrest of the vehicle, both the person and the evidence were handed over to customs officers in Prey Veng province to take action, but by the morning, June 9, Koh Santepheap had not received any clarification from the provincial branch customs officers. Authorities have not yet identified the owner of the phones. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]