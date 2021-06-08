Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on June 8, 2021 issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from 9-15 June 2021.

According to the announcement, on June 9-12, 2021, Cambodia will be affected by a strong southwest monsoon and low pressure system, and on June 13-15, 2021, Cambodia will be affected by a strong southwest monsoon and the effects of Tropical Storm TS KOGUMA 2014.

The forecast for the regions:

1: Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperature 23-26 ° C

* Maximum temperature 31-34 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds scattered in the northwest and the south.

2: Provinces adjoining Dangrek Mountains and Northeastern Plateau

* Minimum temperature 23-26 ° C

* Maximum temperature 30-33 ° C

* Moderate to heavy thundershowers with gusts and thundershowers- especially in the northeast, north of Dangrek mountain range and Cardamom mountain range.

3: Coastal areas

* Minimum temperature is 22-25 ° C

* Maximum temperature is 26-29 ° C

* There will be heavy rain, thunder and lightning with strong gusts and high waves.

The ministry called on the public, especially fishermen and seafarers, to be extremely careful of rain, thunder, strong winds and high waves. For updates and maps, look at WEATHERFORECAST