Phnom Penh: A man was arrested by the police force of Po Sen Chey district in cooperation with the police force of Krouch Chhmar district, Tbong Khmum province.

He was wanted for an attack in 2020, when he threw acid at his ex-partner, causing her serious injuries.

Mr. Chea Sovann, Deputy Inspector of Criminal Planning of the Police Inspectorate of Po Sen Chey District, said on the afternoon of June 7 that the operation to arrest the perpetrators took place in Village 2, Kampong Treas Commune, Krouch Chhmar District, Tbong Khmum Province. Mr. Chea Sovann said that the suspect, Heng Chandy, 43, a motorbike taxi driver from the above village, was arrested for attempted murder of the victim, Ly Rany, 50, a security guard, living in a rented house in Trapeang Thleung 1 village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

Mr. Chea Sovann said that the suspect and the victim were not legally married, and after living together for a while, the suspect decided to take a new girlfriend and lived with the new girl.

Five years later, in 2020, he decided to return to the victim and plead for reconciliation. At that time, the victim refused, which made him angry, and on March 28, 2020 at 22:15, while the victim was walking from work to a rented house in in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey, the suspect threw acid in her face, causing serious injuries. The victim then called for help from a neighbor, but the suspect fled.

Mr. Chea Sovann said that the woman was rushed to the hospital and did not file a complaint because she was seriously injured, but police in Por Sen Chey district did further research into the case. It was not until June 2, 2021, that the suspect appeared, as he was undergoing COVID quarantine in Village 2, Kampong Treas Commune, Krouch Chhmar District, Tbong Khmum Province. This was reported to the Po Sen Chey District Police Force who cooperated with the Krouch Chhmar District Police Force to arrest him and bring him to justice. VD7NEWS