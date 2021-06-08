Banteay Meanchey province: A Hyundai truck with faulty brakes crashed into people’s houses, causing extensive damage. The accident happened at 6:20 pm on June 7, 2021 at the point between the 19-20 km marker on Street 58 in Chok Chey village, Or Bei Choan commune, Srok district. Ochrov, Banteay Meanchey Province.

According to the local police, a truck with license plate Kampong Cham 3A-9059 driven by Khun Bunny, male, 28 years old, in Po Chandam village, Svay Santhor commune, district. Prey Veng, Prey Veng Province, was driving from north to south. When he arrived at the scene, the truck swerved and hit an old Camry coming in the opposite direction, driven by Oun Huchphet, a 32-year-old man from Chok Chey village, O’Bei Choan commune, O’Chrov district,.

The truck continued to hit a motorcycle owned by Suon Soeung, a 65-year-old man from Chok Chey village, Or Bei Choan commune, Or Chrov district, and another motorbike, Dream 125 Serey 2019, with license plate Banteay Meanchey 1T 6649 stopped in front of a house. The truck continued to hit the house of a citizen named Khun Khom, male, 46 years old and another house owned by Tep Sokhom, a 25-year-old man. A stall owned by Sum Veasna, 27 was also severely damaged, along with a barber shop owned by Koy Seng Hour, 25 years old.

After the incident, the driver got out of the truck and escaped.

The vehicle has been stored at the district police inspectorate, and police are searching for the owner to resolve the matter legally. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]