Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 8 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 678 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 557 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 49 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 629 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 34,567 (with 49 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 24, Siem Reap: 24, Banteay Meanchey: 42

This brings the total number of cases to around 35,511 cases with 28,649 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 278. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

