Kandal: On June 5, 2021, at 23:10, 10 suspects on motorcycles chased two youths, hit them on the head with a belt and threw stones in their faces. The two victims crashed into a sewage canal, and one died while being taken to the hospital- the other was seriously injured and hospitalized. Police arrested four perpetrators along Road 4 in Chong Bongkol village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, between km 21 and 22.

The dead teenager was named as Muth Udom, male, 18 years old, from Phum Chork, Khum Bek Chan, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province. The other was Dy Sambath, male, 16 years old, from Chak village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, who was injured.

The 10 suspects were named as Keut Eang, Male, Born in 2002, of Phum Thmey, Khum Bek Chan, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province, who was a pillion passenger and threw a stone (arrested). Sam Sophea, alias Phea, male, born in 2004, from Prey Samrong Village, Bek Chan Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province, the motorbike rider (detained). Vouch Sophanit, alias Nith, male, Born in 2003, from Prey Popel Village, Kraing Makak Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province and Heng Rayuth, male, born in October 2007, from Prey Samrong Village, Bek Chan Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province (he was a motorcyclist and has been imprisoned in Kandal Province for two months for aggravated theft).

Meanwhile 6 others are being hunted by police:

Ros Vireak, male, born in 2004, from Prey Boeung Village, Bek Chan Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province, Bin Sothy, alias Tong, male, 16 years old, from Ang Popay village, Kraing Makak commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, motorcyclist, Eam Vandy, alias Dy, male, born in 1997, from Monorom Village, Bek Chan Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province, motorbike rider, Cheng Chanlan, alias Khorn, male, 16 years old, from Rokar Thom Village, Bek Chan Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province, Vy, male, Born in 2000, from Phum Tropeang Toul, Sangkat Kampoul, Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh, a motorbike rider and an unidentified male who also threw a stone,

Situation: Before the incident, the two victims were riding a red Honda Scooter without a license plate from their home to Ang Snoul District Referral Hospital. When the victim was riding in front of Bek Chan Market, the suspects chased him on a motorcycle and threw stones at him. The victim escaped on to the front of the District Referral Hospital. When he turned the motorcycle back to the west to go home, the suspects and his accomplices also gave chase. The suspect and his accomplices hit Dy Sambath with two belts on his head and stones were thrown in front of the victim, Muth Udom, causing the victim to overturn the motorcycle and fall into a sewer on National Road 4. Muth Udom, died on arrival at the hospital. The other youth named Dy Sambath, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The body of the victim was taken to his family and relatives for a traditional ceremony. Police will continue to investigate and deal with the legal procedures. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]