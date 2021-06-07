Phnom Penh: A woman drove a BMW X3 luxury car at a high speed, swerved and hit an electricity pole, causing severe damage. Fortunately the owner was only slightly injured.

The incident happened at 1:20 AM on June 7, 2021 along Street 614 in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, the white BMW with license plate Phnom Penh BG-113, driven by a woman, was traveling along Street 61 at high speed. Suddenly it swerved and hit the pole with force.

After the accident, the owner of the car escaped, leaving the car at the scene. The authorities measured the scene and stored the car at the road traffic office, waiting for the owner to come and solve the issue. NKD

