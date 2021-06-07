Phnom Penh: A man driving at high speed crashed into a grass road divider and then continued to hit a light pole, causing it to fall. The accident occurred at 8:20 pm on June 6, 2021, along Street 6A in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Lexus GS300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AO-3429 was seen driven by a man in a south-to-north direction at high speed. At the scene, the car swerved to the left and hit the divider, but the car did not slow down, and continued to hit the light pole, causing the light pole to collapse. The car was damaged the front side.

The car driver left the scene and disappeared. After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to measure the scene, take the vehicle away and store it at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement later. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]