Phnom Penh: Two suspects snatched a foreigner’s mobile phone, and one of them was hit by a friend of the victim who drove the car from after them. The unnamed foreign male got out of the car to grab the suspect, but the suspect pulled out a knife and chased him.

The suspect then opened the car door, took three more mobile phones and fled the scene.

This incident caused a surprise at 8:00 pm on June 6, 2021 in Sangkat Phsar Kandal II, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, two suspects were seen riding an unmarked MSX motorcycle and robbed a foreign man of a mobile phone. Another friend of the same foreigner drove a white KIA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI 9426 and chased the two suspects from behind.

At the scene, he hit the suspect’s motorcycle knocking them off. The victim’s friend got out of the car and hit the two suspects, when suddenly, the suspect pulled out a knife and chased the car owner, causing the car owner to flee from the scene for help.

Seeing a good opportunity, the two suspects opened the car door, took three phones from inside and fled, leaving the motorcycle at the scene.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and took the victim’s car and the suspect’s motorbike to be stored at the Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate, waiting for a solution later, while the two suspects are being hunted by police. MCPN

