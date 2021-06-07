Phnom Penh: A Chinese man, apparently drunk, drove too fast and carelessly, then fell onto the river bank under the Chroy Changva bridge. Fortunately there were large mounds of land, which stopped the car from going into the water. There were no injuries, and only minor damage to the car.



The incident happened at 2:20 AM on June 7, 2021 along the concrete road in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.



Sources from residents at the scene said that prior to the incident, a blue Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AP-4985, driven by a Chinese man, was seen traveling along the concrete road at high speed. The car carelessly swerved and fell off the road onto the river bank at the point under the Chroy Changva bridge. The Chinese man opened the door out of the car and came back to land.



After the incident, local authorities arrived to check around the scene- and as the accident did not affect state property, the owner was allowed to find a crane to lift the car away to repair himself. NKD

