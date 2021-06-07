Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 7 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 589 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 945 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 3 deaths were reported.

At least 27 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 562 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 33,938 (with 27imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 46, Ratanakiri: 2, Sihanoukville: 28, Kampong Cham: 29, Banteay Meanchey: 31, Kampot: 59, Battambang: 15, Svay Rieng: 43, Koh Kong: 2, Oddar Meanchey: 13, Kampong Chhnang: 16

This brings the total number of cases to around 34,833 cases with 28,092 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 3 to 266. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim