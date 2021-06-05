Kampong Cham: Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Em Kosal said on the evening of June 4 that after receiving information from the social network Facebook, he immediately assigned the specialized force of the Joint Criminal Police Plan, along with the professional force of the Police Inspectorate of Kampong Siem District to investigate a case of intentional violence (beating each other) that took place on June 2, 2021 at 16:00. A man was arrested in Trapeang Char village, Krala commune, Kampong Siem district, Kampong Cham province, along with 10 young women:

1- Pheak Theara, Female, 20 years old

2- A female, aged 19.

3-Phen Srey Lis, female, 20 years old

4-Tith Sokchea, female, 19 years old

5- Lim Phari, female, 20 years old

6- Hi Lideth, female, 17 years old,

7- Chhem Lina, female, 18 years old. (all from Kampong Siem district, Kampong Cham province).

8- Som Srey Thom, female, 18 years old

9- Kem Srey Lys, female, 17 years old

10- Van Khmera 19-year-old male

11. Reth Sophary, a 17-year-old female Khmer



The General Commissioner said that after interrogation, the 11 suspects confessed that on June 1, 2021, at around 5 pm, Reth Sophary and Pheak Theara, alias Ka, argued online and made an appointment to meet and fight via Messenger.

On June 2, 2021, at around 4:00 PM, Reth Sophary and Pheak Theara, alias Ka, gathered a group of people near Wat Phnom Pros, then they quarreled and fought.

He added that the 11 suspects have now been sent to the Kampong Siem District Police Inspectorate of Kampong Cham Provincial Police for questioning and to file a case according to the order of Deputy Prosecutor San Sipheak. THMEYLOAD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]